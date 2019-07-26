A professional hacker reveals how to create the best possible password

Creating a strong, easy-to-remember password that is nonetheless difficult to guess can be quite the trick…

Lisa Eadicicco for Business Insider:

The perfect password may not exist, Etay Maor, an executive security adviser at IBM Security, told Business Insider. But he said there was a technique you could use to create passwords that’d be tough for hackers to figure out but easy to keep top of mind. Maor suggests creating a “passphrase” instead of a password.

The passphrase technique is exactly what it sounds like. It entails coming up with a memorable phrase you can use in place of a password, since the longer the password is, the more difficult it is for a machine to crack.

For example, you could choose a phrase like “I want to go to a Bon Jovi concert” and turn that into a password. “A computer will take, I don’t want to say an infinite amount of time, but a not realistic amount of time, to be able to guess it,” Maor said.

MacDailyNews Take: Please, do not use “I want to go to a Bon Jovi concert” as your password — or as a sentence, ever.

😉

  1. This is such terrible advice. If you use a phrase as your password in numerous places, then one compromise could compromise all of your password protected sites.

    Use a password manager. Each password is random and the best ones used encryption.

