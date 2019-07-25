What to expect from Apple’s Q3 results and Q4 guidance

Philip Elmer-DeWitt for Apple 3.0:

The June quarter’s results are largely baked in. Next Tuesday, the Street’s eyes will be on the Apple’s guidance for September. Apple Q419 guidance expectations as per Thomson Reuters: • Total revenue: $60.97 (-3.07% YOY)

• EPS: $2.67 (-9.49% YOY) Expectations are pretty low, which leaves room for surprise.

MacDailyNews Take: On April 30, Apple provided the following guidance for its fiscal 2019 third quarter:

• Revenue between $52.5 billion and $54.5 billion.

• Gross margin between 37 percent and 38 percent.

• Operating expenses between $8.7 billion and $8.8 billion.

• Other income/(expense) of $250 million.

• Tax rate of approximately 16.5 percent.

As always, we will bring you the results as soon as they are made available – just check our home page right around 4:30pm EDT on July 30th. We’ll also cover Apple’s conference call with live notes, as usual. That link will appear on our home page around 4:45pm EDT.