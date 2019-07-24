Known bugs in macOS Mojave 10.14.6: an incomplete summary

Howard Oakley for Eclectic Light Company:

The 10.14.6 update leaves many longstanding bugs in Mojave untouched.

It does seem to bring improvements in File Sharing, and has changes in News, Notes and Photos (particularly in iCloud) which may fix other issues. The one bug which has been reported previously in this series which it does appear to address is confusion which could arise in Accent colours.

Sadly, features such as Legacy Software and the resizing of APFS disk images remain completely broken. For the final release of Mojave, that’s deeply disappointing.