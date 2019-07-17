Apple trailer teases upcoming ‘Snoopy in Space’ Peanuts series for Apple TV+

Greg Evans for Deadline:

Fifty years after man landed on the moon, it is time – as Apple says, in so many words, in this new first-look teaser trailer for its upcoming Snoopy in Space series – for a dog to have his day.

Snoopy in Space debuts exclusively this fall on Apple TV+, the new video subscription service featuring original shows, movies and documentaries. The service launches in the fall via the Apple TV app.

The clip arrives just in time, of course, for the 50th anniversary of the July 20, 1969, Apollo 11 moon landing.