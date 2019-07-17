Apple continues inclusive push with new emoji

Michelle Chapman for Associated Press:
Apple and Google are rolling out dozens of new emojis that include cute critters, of course, but also expand the number of images of human diversity.
Apple Inc. is releasing new variants of its holding hands emoji that allow people to pick any combination of skin tone and gender, 75 possible combinations in all. There are also wheelchairs, prosthetic arms and legs, as well as a new guide dog and an ear with a hearing aid.
And then there’s the sloth, the flamingo, the skunk, the orangutan, as well as a new yawning emoji.
MacDailyNews Note: Fifty-nine new emoji designs will be available this fall with a free software update for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch. Thousands of emoji are currently available. Apple’s new emoji are created based on the approved characters in Unicode 12.0.
8 Comments
Changing the world Tim.
Trite. Tim isn’t a product guy. Sad.
I’m offended…..what about people with no hands and/or arms SMH lol
If you have to find yourself among 70 emojis, it would probably be easier to just send a photo. This totally misses the point of what emojis are for. They are supposed to represent UNIVERSAL emotions that everyone has.
🙁
I don’t use them so I think they’re a waste of resources. I hope the people who do use them are enjoying them. Of course, as large a company as Apple is, I’m sure they can do this and still do more useful things. Emoji won’t sell products and that’s what Apple mainly needs to do. What’s the use of a flamingo emoji, anyway? Two guys holding hands (family members, I hope)? I often wonder how many people actually use emoji but they seem to be a big deal to companies and certain organizations.
🤦🏻♂️
Truly inclusive would include a rebel flag.
I need to celebrate my Southern heritage.
Can we make a you a Klan hood or Nazi flag emoji too?