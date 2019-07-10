Apple’s iOS 13 Public Beta flaw threatens data loss (warning)

Andrew Griffin for the Independent:

Apple has always been clear that the new betas are far from reliable. Ever since it released the first developer beta, it included a note making clear that they should only be installed if required, warning of the dangers that could come with rushing to install early versions. “Important Note for Thrill Seekers: If you’re interested in living on the edge and trying out the great new features in iOS 13, we strongly advise waiting for the many bug fixes and refinements coming to the public beta later this month,” the message read. It still warns users that data could disappear, and that there could be significant issues with the updates.

MacDailyNews Take: The biggest problem seems to be changes in how data syncs with iCloud, as there’s a danger of losing valuable data.

This is the kind of risk you take when you use beta software, so always backup your information first and never use beta software on a system you rely on.

Given that some of the problems seem to revolve around iCloud sync, it may also be wise to create a different Apple ID for testing purposes.