Apple’s amazing HomePod is about to launch in Japan

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

HomePod will launch in Japan in the coming weeks for 32,800 yen. Apple’s smart speaker is set to gain new features with iOS 13 later this year. The update will bring Handoff support for HomePod, allowing you to automatically switch playback from your iPhone to HomePod. iOS 13 also includes an updated HomePod setup process. Siri is also adding support to play 100,000 radio stations on iPhone and HomePod.

First expected in Japan in 2018 but didn’t happen.

No exact launch date given.

Order page is now live.

Apple is teasing a ‘summer release’.

White and Space Gray.

32,800 yen, c. $300.

Apple cut HomePod prices worldwide back in April, from $349 to $299.

MacDailyNews Take: We love our stereo HomePod setup. The sound quality is remarkable, as is the fact that it doesn’t listen to us unless we ask it to. We think people will soon begin to recognize what a great product it is.