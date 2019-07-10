12 lesser known iPadOS, iOS 13 features

One of the best parts of installing an iOS update is finding all of the features that Apple hasn’t talked about…
…12 of the best new hidden features we’ve found so far, from better battery charging and dual-SIM support in iMessage, to using a mouse to control your iPhone or iPad.
We’ll keep looking and updating this post throughout the rest of the beta program.
Collection includes:
- How to use optimized battery charging.
- iMessage search improvements.
- Voice search on iPhone.
- DualSIM support for iMessage and FaceTime.
- Announce Messages with Siri.
- Use a Mouse.
- Remove App size limits.
- The Safari download manager.
- How to take screenshot of an entire website.
MacDailyNews Take: We’ve been kicking iOS 13 around since WWDC and we continue to enjoy all its many small improvements, though mostly we’ve been exploring the streets of San Francisco using Apple’s new Street View-killer, Look Around. Such fluid transitions!
2 Comments
It’s all Tim Cook’s fault, Jony did a marvelous on the new Maps, what we do without him 😩
Idiot