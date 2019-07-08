Walter Isaacson: ‘Steve Jobs said Tim Cook’s not a product guy’

Mitchel Broussard for MacRumors:
“Particularly, Jobs was said to have criticized current Apple CEO Tim Cook for not being a “product person.” According to Isaacson, “Steve says how Tim Cook can do everything, and then he looked at me and said, ‘Tim’s not a product person.'”
“Isaacson said that he wanted to soften certain things that he thought were too harsh in his biography of Steve Jobs. The book first launched in October 2011, just 19 days after Jobs died from pancreatic cancer.
“Sometimes when Steve was in pain … and he was angry, he would say more things that [Cook] was not a product person,” recalled Isaacson. “I felt I would put in the specific things that were relevant to the reader but not the complaints.”
MacDailyNews Take: Tim Cook must be feeling the heat as the negative narrative grows, though Isaacson’s biography was far from insanely great.
Walter spoke the truth. He has held back for a very long time. He is very correct about the TV with end to end integration and content and the camera. Jony Ives designed a special Lecia camera.Walter knows that Steve Jobs would be disgusted with the state of Apple and the upcoming Apple TV plus. Apple is looking to be lost now. Yes Tim is feeling the heat. The fact that Walter said “did you noticed Jony dd not say a thing about the rebute to the WSJ article that Tim Cook wrote” and how he said it would be nice if Tim Cook visited the design center at least once a week. And the last great product Apple has had int he past 15 years ( I think he meant 10 years was the Apple building. I have owned Apple shares since 2002 but I think that Apple is entering a dark age whereas Tim Cook will reside over a flat to faltering Apple. And will eventually leave. Same as Microsoft. It is becoming apparent that Tim has wasted the greatest tech fortune ever made on stock buybacks and lack the courage for innovation.
Cook is like everyone else. He’s got strengths and weaknesses. I can’t help but get that knowing a good, well, designed, Important product from a piece of crap is not one of his strengths. I believe that he’s like most people in that respect. He relies on the people of Apple to say, this is a good product. Then he works on getting it to market. When the market turns around and says its crap, he has no idea why.
If he can do ‘everything’ as Jobs stated, but not products then he cannot do ‘everything’
It’s funny. What Issacson is saying is nothing that the majority of readers of this website haven’t been saying for many years now.
But, can we say the market is adding some lines to Cook’s story, that might be more concerning?