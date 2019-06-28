Five Jony Ive designs you probably don’t know

The Beeb:

British designer Sir Jony Ive has said he is leaving tech giant Apple after more than two decades at the firm.

While at Apple, Sir Jonathan designed hugely successful products including the iPhone, iPod and iMac.

As he prepares to launch his own venture, it’s worth remembering that Ive’s design career has so far included more than those blockbuster devices.

Here are some Jony Ive originals you may not have heard of…