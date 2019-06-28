British designer Sir Jony Ive has said he is leaving tech giant Apple after more than two decades at the firm.
While at Apple, Sir Jonathan designed hugely successful products including the iPhone, iPod and iMac.
As he prepares to launch his own venture, it’s worth remembering that Ive’s design career has so far included more than those blockbuster devices.
Here are some Jony Ive originals you may not have heard of…
MacDailyNews Take: Four more in the full article. We've heard of them all and used some of them (including that unfortunate iMac hockey puck mouse). Have you?
5 thoughts on “Five Jony Ive designs you probably don’t know”
I bought a hockey puck mouse just a couple of weeks ago.
I think that Ive was more important during the earl part of his career. The thinner and more minimalist approach worked well for a very long time, but I feel like there is a certain impracticality and law of diminishing returns in the recent Apple designs. Most people will accept a little more thickness if it means better battery life.
Jony Ive, most overrated industrial designer in history
I think Jony must have designed Job’s yacht!