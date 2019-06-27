Meet Evans Hankey, the first woman to head up Apple’s famous Industrial Design team

Ed Hardy for Cult of Mac:

Jony Ive’s departure from Apple puts Evans Hankey in charge of the Industrial Design team that created everything from the iMac to the iPhone — a position critical to the future of the company. Her new title is VP of Industrial Design.

Jony Ive’s role was so large that that two people will be needed to replace him. Alan Dye will be VP of Human Interface Design, so he’ll be leading the software group.

Hankey has been on the design team for years, and managed their studio. She has more than 300 patents to her name. She’ll be the first woman to take charge of the famous Industrial Design team that shaped so many iconic Apple products.