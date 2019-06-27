Jony Ive: Why I’m leaving Apple

Tim Bradshaw for Financial Times:

It is the end of an era at Apple. Jony Ive will leave the company later this year to start a new venture of his own, called LoveFrom — with Apple as his first client. The Financial Times spoke to Sir Jonathan for almost an hour this week about why he is making the change now, what LoveFrom will do and the legacy he leaves at Apple. Jony Ive: “There were some significant projects that I feel like I’ve completed. For example Apple Park — this was a project that started in 2004 . . . A couple of weeks ago we had our official opening of the Park. That was a really significant project, that was unlike many of our others, because it was for us. I think that part of the timing for LoveFrom is in some ways connected to having a very clear sense about the health and vitality of the design team. I’m actually looking forward to contributing in a different way to projects we’ve been working together on for, in some cases, many years… While I will not be an employee, I will still be very involved — I hope for many, many years to come. This just seems like a natural and gentle time to make this change.”

MacDailyNews Take: It was past time for both Ive and Apple to make this move, but it’s here now. When he was named “Chief Design Officer” four years ago is when you could sense his focus was wandering.

We still can’t believe Ive let himself get so distracted and wrapped up in Apple Park, retail store design, and other assorted sideline pursuits. To the detriment of product design*, no less. And that whole dalliance with UI design? Ay-yi-yi!

Without Steve to reign him in, it all seems inevitable.

Listen, Jony is hugely famous for good reason. His hits are legion and routinely in the genius category. From the original iMac to the new Mac Pro and hundreds of products in-between! Genius! We hope he goes on to do exactly what he wants to do, when he wants to do it.

We also hope this brings renewed focus to Apple, new blood, and new ideas. Both Apple and Jony can, and likely will, benefit from this gentle dissolution.

*Siri Remote, original Apple Smart Battery Case for iPhone, Trash can Mac Pro, portable butterfly keyboard, iPhone notch, etc.