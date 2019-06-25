Hands-on with LG’s huge 49-inch 5K Curved Ultrawide Monitor

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

LG recently came out with a new curved ultrawide monitor sporting a 5K resolution, a massive 49-inch display size, and a ~$1,500 price tag… We went hands-on with the 49WL95C to see if it’s a worthwhile purchase for a Mac user. The display’s stand offers up full tilt, height, and swivel support, and we were impressed with the stand’s build quality. It’s a heavy duty stand, which is necessary since the monitor weighs in at 28 pounds. This is a huge monitor and will require a deep desk or a mounting solution to use. It’s important to note that the 49WL95C is a 5K display (5120 x 1440), but it’s not a true 5K resolution. Instead, it’s a 32:9 dual QHD setup with a resolution of 2560 x 1440.

MacDailyNews Take: Big boy seems to have some teething pains with some Macs, so be forewarned that there may be some driver issues to be ironed out.

As for physical specs, this baby is 47.8″ x 12.1″ x 21.4″ and weighs in at 33.5 lbs., so size your desk or mounting arm accordingly!

Currently, it’s going for significantly less than $1500 via Amazon.com: