Hands-on with LG’s huge 49-inch 5K Curved Ultrawide Monitor

LG recently came out with a new curved ultrawide monitor sporting a 5K resolution, a massive 49-inch display size, and a ~$1,500 price tag… We went hands-on with the 49WL95C to see if it’s a worthwhile purchase for a Mac user.
The display’s stand offers up full tilt, height, and swivel support, and we were impressed with the stand’s build quality. It’s a heavy duty stand, which is necessary since the monitor weighs in at 28 pounds. This is a huge monitor and will require a deep desk or a mounting solution to use.
It’s important to note that the 49WL95C is a 5K display (5120 x 1440), but it’s not a true 5K resolution. Instead, it’s a 32:9 dual QHD setup with a resolution of 2560 x 1440.
MacDailyNews Take: Big boy seems to have some teething pains with some Macs, so be forewarned that there may be some driver issues to be ironed out.
As for physical specs, this baby is 47.8″ x 12.1″ x 21.4″ and weighs in at 33.5 lbs., so size your desk or mounting arm accordingly!
Currently, it’s going for significantly less than $1500 via Amazon.com:
All of LG’s monitors have interface glitches when they come out. I have the LG 5K2K which
Features
34″ UltraWide® Nano IPS Display
5K2K WUHD (5120 x 2160) Resolution (higher than the 49” above)
Thunderbolt™ 3
DCI-P3 98%
HDR Support
4-Side Virtually Borderless Design
When it first came out, many people (myself included) had a hard time getting it to work with MacBook Pros with the AMD Radeon 555X and above. I’d have to tinker with it until I got it to work at the highest resolution over Thunderbolt 3. Once it was working, it would work until I had to disconnect the computer to take it somewhere. The problems with the 5K2K were exactly as they are described with this monitor. Keep in mind CABLES MATTER.
Each subsequent release of MacOS made it operate a bit more reliably. It still has issues, but now I just have to reach under the bottom, turn it off, and turn it back on and its good to go.
One of the reasons I liked the so called 5K2K better is that it has sharp text.
