Hands on with Apple’s first public beta of macOS 10.15 Catalina

Daniel Eran Dilger for AppleInsider:

Apple’s macOS Catalina is another ambitious refinement of the Mac featuring a fundamental rethinking of iTunes and an infusion of fresh ideas from iOS: from Sidecar to Continuity Sketch to Screen Time, a whole new world of Catalyst apps from iPad, and many more features under the hood. But note: Catalina is still in beta!

Just over two weeks after first showing off the new macOS Catalina 10.14 at its Worldwide Developer Conference in the first week of June, Apple has released its first Public Beta for intrepid explorers. If you’re taking notes, that’s a couple of days earlier than last year’s debut of the Mojave public beta.

Apple’s platform development speed continues to gain momentum. The pace and direction of the Mac has come a long way since the “Big Cat” OS X era of the 2000s, where a new OS version was only released about every two years and actually cost money to buy—initially a $129 upgrade for Mac users. Catalina is not only free but chuck full of practical new advancements.