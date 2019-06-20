Niantic’s ‘Harry Potter: Wizards Unite’ AR game launches on Apple’s iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

Ryan Christoffel for MacStories:

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite launched today in the US, UK, and select other countries from the same studio behind Pokémon GO, Niantic.

At the core of Wizards Unite is the same AR-based system employed in Pokémon GO, whereby you can explore a digital world that’s mapped to the real world around you, where different real-life locations are mapped to in-game hot spots for engaging with certain game elements.

MacDailyNews Note: You can download Harry Potter: Wizards Unite via Apple’s App Store here.

    1. Yeah. I was so disappointed when I saw this. These are the only two options. I am hoping they add a Sign in with Apple option this fall or a normal sign up with email option. Until then… pass. 🙁

