Niantic’s ‘Harry Potter: Wizards Unite’ AR game launches on Apple’s iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

Ryan Christoffel for MacStories:

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite launched today in the US, UK, and select other countries from the same studio behind Pokémon GO, Niantic.

At the core of Wizards Unite is the same AR-based system employed in Pokémon GO, whereby you can explore a digital world that’s mapped to the real world around you, where different real-life locations are mapped to in-game hot spots for engaging with certain game elements.