Niantic’s ‘Harry Potter: Wizards Unite’ AR game launches on Apple’s iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

Apple today released AirPort Base Station Firmware Update 7.8.1 which is recommended for all Apple 802.11n Wi-Fi base stations…
Apple today announced a voluntary recall of a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units…
Apple Inc. is asking suppliers to study shifting final assembly of some products out of China, people familiar with the matter said…
The Mac App Store has received significant criticism, but Apple’s efforts to improve it apparently have paid off, as Adobe has started using the store
It seems that those whose preferred genre is country music were the most satisfied with their sex lives…
While macOS Catalina isn’t being released until the fall, there are already four catalyst apps on the Mac…
How can you tell if the person who isn’t picking up your calls or answering your texts..
Offering employees top-of-the-line technology is the foundation for building a thriving enterprise…
Samsung Electronics’ first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, will launch soon, as “most” issues linked to the screen have been solved…
Even performing a factory reset may not be enough to protect privacy for owners of the popular Nest Cam Indoor.
3 Comments
I also like their Ingress VR Game, which now has a movie based on it playing on Netflix: https://youtu.be/_CFKvOVlU8k
do you have to have google or facebook to sign in?
Yeah. I was so disappointed when I saw this. These are the only two options. I am hoping they add a Sign in with Apple option this fall or a normal sign up with email option. Until then… pass. 🙁