Apple announces voluntary recall for batteries in certain MacBook Pro units

Apple today announced a voluntary recall of a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units which contain a battery that may overheat and pose a safety risk. The units were sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017 and can be identified by their product serial number.
The recall does not affect any other 15-inch MacBook Pro units or other Mac notebooks.
Because customer safety is a top priority, Apple is asking customers to stop using affected 15-inch MacBook Pro units. Customers should visit apple.com/support/15-inch-macbook-pro-battery-recall for details on product eligibility and how to have a battery replaced, free of charge.
To confirm which model you have, choose About This Mac from the Apple menu () in the upper-left corner of your screen. If you have “MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015),” enter your computer’s serial number on the program page to see if it is eligible for a battery replacement.
“your device will be sent to an Apple Repair Center for service. Your MacBook Pro will be examined prior to any service to verify that it is eligible for this program. Service may take 1-2 weeks”
My mid-2015 MBP is developing a battery bulge so it’s nice to see it “may be eligible”, but how nice that I’ll be without my development workhorse and revenue generator for 1-2 weeks. If only batteries on a “professional” laptop could be easily removed, inspected, and replaced on-site or at least in-store… nah, gotta sacrifice that for an extra few millimetres of thinness…