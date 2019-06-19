Wireless Audio Sync: tvOS beta uses your iOS device’s mic to maintain correct Apple TV audio sync

Benjamin Mayo for 9to5Mac:

iOS 13 beta 2 dropped last night with the usual bevy of changes. tvOS has had several surprises, including the addition of Picture-in-Picture video for the TV app. There’s also a new feature that requires iOS 13 and tvOS 13: Wireless Audio Sync.

If you have an Apple TV, particularly when connected to a secondary speaker system, then you can be afflicted by a common AV issue: unsynchronized audio… As part of the process, the Apple TV will play a series of tones. The iPhone then measures how long it takes to hear the sounds. This calculation is then saved on the Apple TV. The tvOS operating system can then send audio earlier or later using the time offset it calculated from the Wireless Audio Sync data, thereby synchronizing audio and visual outputs.