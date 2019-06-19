Senator Bernie Sanders: ‘We should definitely take a look at’ breaking up Google, Amazon, Apple

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said Tuesday “we should definitely take a look at” splitting up Google, Amazon and Apple, though he stopped short of a full-throated call for their break-ups.
“I worry very much about monopolistic tendencies in many sectors of our economy, including high tech, and I think we have to take a really hard look at the degree to which monopolization in all aspects of our economy are a threat to the American people,” said the 2020 Democratic presidential contender when asked about the prospect. Pressed again on whether he supports splintering those three tech giants, Sanders replied, “It’s something we should definitely take a look at, yes.”
Sanders told Politico in May he supports calls to break up another industry titan, Facebook. Sanders’ remarks Tuesday are his first on whether he supports similar action against Google, Amazon and Apple.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple is not a monopoly in any market in which they participate. Therefore, there is no legal basis for “breaking up” Apple Inc.
So, Apple’s case, there is no monopoly (which is legal by the way), much less monopoly abuse (which is explicitly impossible given the nonexistence of a monopoly). You cannot abuse a monopoly and therefore face antitrust action when you do not have a monopoly.
Worldwide smartphone OS market share, February 2019:
• Android: 74.15%
• iOS: 23.28%
Again, it’ll be very interesting to see the breakdown of political donations out of Silicon Valley this cycle.
This communist douche needs to go away.
Apologies, but he’s a Democratic Socialist. Even if he was a full on Socialist, that ideology would be incompatible with Communism.
You apparently don’t understand communism. Bernie’s roots are in Marxist thought which is why he believes that the government take over of banks and other industries is not unmerited. Communism is the final state of socialism where the gov’t disbands and puts ownership in the hands of people. That’s why no true communist state exists or ever has. Central planning never achieves its ideals therefore the need for gov’t never goes away.
Democrats love to destroy all that is good in the name of fairness and equality enforced by the State and is armed goons.
Apple is not a monopoly, but in a recent Supreme Court decision, Judge Kavanaugh authoroed the opinion that in terms of the App Store, it is a monosopy, and that might be actionable
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2019-05-13/kavanaugh-s-shot-at-apple-aapl-allows-hope-for-antitrust-cases
Donald Trump is saying “thank God for idiot Democrats”
If you dislike D. Trump (and I’m personally disturbed by his comments on women, minorities etc) the reason why people like him get elected is idiot liberals pushing people away.
Yes, Break up Apple and it would certainly help competition except that the competition it helps would be mostly dudes like …
Huawei , Samsung, Xiaomi, and hundreds Asian tech companies etc plus tens of dozens more in Europe (all heavily helped, subsidized, protected by tariffs by their own governments). They would be be laughing their heads off.
Do people believe a WEAKER Apple can so easily fend of Huawei or Samsung?
( Go research the extent the Chinese and Korean and European governments would go to to help their own companies vs attitudes like Sanders “Corporations are Evil”. )
Breaking up Apple, USA’s largest taxpayer, does almost nothing for USA but helps Americas rivals around the world.