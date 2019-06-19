Senator Bernie Sanders: ‘We should definitely take a look at’ breaking up Google, Amazon, Apple

Cristiano Lima for Politico:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said Tuesday “we should definitely take a look at” splitting up Google, Amazon and Apple, though he stopped short of a full-throated call for their break-ups. “I worry very much about monopolistic tendencies in many sectors of our economy, including high tech, and I think we have to take a really hard look at the degree to which monopolization in all aspects of our economy are a threat to the American people,” said the 2020 Democratic presidential contender when asked about the prospect. Pressed again on whether he supports splintering those three tech giants, Sanders replied, “It’s something we should definitely take a look at, yes.” Sanders told Politico in May he supports calls to break up another industry titan, Facebook. Sanders’ remarks Tuesday are his first on whether he supports similar action against Google, Amazon and Apple.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple is not a monopoly in any market in which they participate. Therefore, there is no legal basis for “breaking up” Apple Inc.

So, Apple’s case, there is no monopoly (which is legal by the way), much less monopoly abuse (which is explicitly impossible given the nonexistence of a monopoly). You cannot abuse a monopoly and therefore face antitrust action when you do not have a monopoly.

Worldwide smartphone OS market share, February 2019:

• Android: 74.15%

• iOS: 23.28%

Again, it’ll be very interesting to see the breakdown of political donations out of Silicon Valley this cycle.