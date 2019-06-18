China mum on meeting of President Donald Trump with Chinese leader Xi Jinping as Huawei says sales slowing

Wong Wai Bor for The Associated Press:

Attention is turning to a possible meeting of President Donald Trump with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at a summit in Japan later this month as the next step in the vexing trade standoff between the two biggest economies.

The Chinese government would not confirm Tuesday that such a meeting will take place… Trump has imposed 25% tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese exports and is preparing to expand them to cover another $300 billion. Beijing has hit back with its own retaliatory tariff increases… Trump wants China to commit to curbing its longstanding, huge trade surplus with the U.S. The conflict also reflects deeper concerns over China’s ambitions to help its own industries gain a lead in key technologies such as robotics and artificial intelligence.