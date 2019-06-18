Apple Watch said to get standalone update support in watchOS 6

With watchSO 6, Apple's App Store will be available right on your wrist.
Roger Fingas for AppleInsider:

Further signaling that the Apple Watch may become independent from iPhones later this year, current watchOS 6 betas appear to support direct OS updates — with one catch.

People must still accept terms and conditions on their iPhone, noted VentureBeat‘s Jeremy Horwitz.

Nevertheless the process can be started directly from a Watch, where previously owners would have to launch the iOS Watch app to even see new software was available.

watchOS 6 is already slated to get standalone apps and a native App Store.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Watch Series 5 with watchOS 6 should be quite the enticement for those looking for Apple’s wearable to wean itself from iPhone dependency.

