Apple Watch said to get standalone update support in watchOS 6

Roger Fingas for AppleInsider:

Further signaling that the Apple Watch may become independent from iPhones later this year, current watchOS 6 betas appear to support direct OS updates — with one catch. People must still accept terms and conditions on their iPhone, noted VentureBeat‘s Jeremy Horwitz.

Sure seems like the stage is being set for direct-to-Apple Watch software updates in watchOS 6, though it hasn’t been fully freed quite yet from the need to approve things on the iPhone. pic.twitter.com/pf3wBC3vU5 — Jeremy Horwitz (@horwitz) June 17, 2019

Nevertheless the process can be started directly from a Watch, where previously owners would have to launch the iOS Watch app to even see new software was available. watchOS 6 is already slated to get standalone apps and a native App Store.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Watch Series 5 with watchOS 6 should be quite the enticement for those looking for Apple’s wearable to wean itself from iPhone dependency.