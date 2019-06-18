Arrival of Microsoft’s To-Do for Mac heralds Wunderlist’s exit

Ewdison Then for SlashGear:

When Microsoft bought popular list app Wunderlist, there were fears that it would sunset the app and service just like it did with Sunrise Calendar. Microsoft didn’t leave these users hanging and did confirm the inevitable but not until it has made its own replacement is ready. That day may now be fast approaching as it announces that Microsoft To-Do is finally available in the last missing platform: macOS.

With the addition of macOS, Microsoft To-Do is now available on almost all major platforms. That includes Android, iOS, Windows, and the Web for everything else. Whether it has what it takes to take on the likes of Todoist is, however, a different question entirely.