Apple Stores showing signs of change under new leader Deirdre O’Brien

Michael Steeber for 9to5Mac:

Apple is evolving its in-store shopping experience with signage and display fixtures that remove ambiguity and encourage increased hands-on interaction with products. New designs that have been spotted in multiple locations reflect the changing requirements of busy stores and appear to address common customer needs.

iPhone display tables in Apple Stores are traditionally arranged with rows of devices grouped by model. Specifications for each device like capacity, color, and upgrade options are presented through a Pricing app on each phone. Now, new signs placed on the face of each table group the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR, offering a quick list of specifications and pricing to compare.

These signs keep basic information accessible at all times while trying a device and should reduce the workload of staff fielding questions from customers who are trying to understand the differences between each model. These signs do not appear to have rolled out to all stores at this time… [Also] new easels popping up at some stores across the U.S. and Canada clearly denote an Express Checkout zone to pay for accessories like iPhone cases, cables, and headphones. The signage provides an anchor for customers who are unsure of where to checkout or not aware of the scan and buy self-checkout feature of the Apple Store app.