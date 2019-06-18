Apple Stores showing signs of change under new leader Deirdre O’Brien

Apple is evolving its in-store shopping experience with signage and display fixtures that remove ambiguity and encourage increased hands-on interaction with products. New designs that have been spotted in multiple locations reflect the changing requirements of busy stores and appear to address common customer needs.
iPhone display tables in Apple Stores are traditionally arranged with rows of devices grouped by model. Specifications for each device like capacity, color, and upgrade options are presented through a Pricing app on each phone. Now, new signs placed on the face of each table group the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR, offering a quick list of specifications and pricing to compare.
These signs keep basic information accessible at all times while trying a device and should reduce the workload of staff fielding questions from customers who are trying to understand the differences between each model. These signs do not appear to have rolled out to all stores at this time… [Also] new easels popping up at some stores across the U.S. and Canada clearly denote an Express Checkout zone to pay for accessories like iPhone cases, cables, and headphones. The signage provides an anchor for customers who are unsure of where to checkout or not aware of the scan and buy self-checkout feature of the Apple Store app.
MacDailyNews Take: Ah, sanity prevails!
2 Comments
Yeah the apple store is a horrible place to buy things. Hopefully this improves that, but I’m not super hopeful.
My wife said she would like an Apple watch for Mothers Day. We went to the mall so she could see them, try them on, pick bands she liked. The greeter was miffed the people entering the store through the 6 open doors didn’t form a single file line so he could put us in different waiting queues. Because we wanted to buy something, we were told to stand by that table over there for about 45 minutes until a product person would be available to speak with us. THIS is the company with $260 Billion in the bank. THIS is the company Tim Cook robotically says has the most incredible customer sat numbers. When Apple polled me about our experience, I asked if they would tell Tim Cook to go wait by that table for about an hour and watch a store full of people wait to have their nonfunctioning product replaced or told it’s out of warranty.