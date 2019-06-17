Southwest Airlines passenger’s iPhone bombarded with nude photos, explicit videos via Apple AirDrop right before take off

Emily Crane for The Daily Mail:
A woman on a Southwest Airlines flight says a stranger bombarded her with nude and explicit photos right before take off using the iPhone AirDrop feature.
Kat Pitman said she had boarded Southwest Flight 1388 in Chicago on Friday morning en route to Louisville and was texting her husband when the inappropriate messages started appearing on her phone.
The AirDrop messages, which allows people to send messages to nearby devices using Bluetooth or WiFi, were sent by a person whose username was a crude version of The Hobbit’s Bilbo Baggins.
‘It was just very explicit. It just shocked me,’ Pittman told USA Today.
She immediately turned off AirDrop but turned it back on briefly so she could screenshot the person’s username.
The sender was never identified…
MacDailyNews Take: Note to parents, make sure your kids’ AirDrop settings are set to “Receiving Off.”
Choose who can see your device and send you content in AirDrop:
Go to Settings > General > AirDrop and chose:
• Receiving Off
• Contacts Only
• Everyone
You can also set your AirDrop options in Control Center:
- On iPhone X or later, swipe down from the upper-right corner of the screen to open Control Center. On iPhone 8 or earlier, swipe up from the bottom of the screen.
- Press firmly or touch and hold the network settings card in the upper-left corner.
- Tap AirDrop AirDrop icon and choose one of these options:
• Receiving Off
• Contacts Only
• Everyone
If you see “Receiving Off” and can’t tap to change it, go to Settings > Screen Time > Content & Privacy Restrictions > Allowed Apps and make sure that AirDrop is turned on.