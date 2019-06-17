Southwest Airlines passenger’s iPhone bombarded with nude photos, explicit videos via Apple AirDrop right before take off

Emily Crane for The Daily Mail:

A woman on a Southwest Airlines flight says a stranger bombarded her with nude and explicit photos right before take off using the iPhone AirDrop feature.

Kat Pitman said she had boarded Southwest Flight 1388 in Chicago on Friday morning en route to Louisville and was texting her husband when the inappropriate messages started appearing on her phone.

The AirDrop messages, which allows people to send messages to nearby devices using Bluetooth or WiFi, were sent by a person whose username was a crude version of The Hobbit’s Bilbo Baggins.

‘It was just very explicit. It just shocked me,’ Pittman told USA Today.

She immediately turned off AirDrop but turned it back on briefly so she could screenshot the person’s username.

The sender was never identified…