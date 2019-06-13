B&H is offering great deals on Apple iMac with Retina Display

B&H Photo has announced their latest deals available for the Apple iMac. Right now, you can purchase either a 21.5″ iMac with Retina 4K Display or 27″ iMac with Retina 5K Display, both Mid-2017, and receive an instant savings of hundreds of dollars.

The Apple iMac is a phenomenal computer with 7th-Generation Kaby Lake Intel Core processors, excellent AMD Radeon Pro graphics, and an impressive wide-gamut display that make it ideal for creatives. Being an all-in-one computer, the iMac manages to keep a slim profile of just 5mm, giving it a sleek, streamlined look that belongs in nearly any work environment. Multiple options and upgrades are available if you are looking for more power. Both the 21.5″ and 27″ models can be configured with additional RAM, bigger and better SSDs, faster processors, and improved graphics cards to fit different workflows.

Kits are also available that include AppleCare+ with the iMac for additional savings. AppleCare+ provides added security for your investment, adding two years of additional hardware, software, and telephone support coverage to your device. This totals three years of coverage and should provide some peace of mind that you will always be able to get your computer back up and running quickly in the event you encounter an issue. A major advantage of this protection plan is that you gain accident coverage for up to two incidents during the warranty period, though this is subject to a service fee, determined by the type of damage.

MacDailyNews Note: More info via B&H here.