Appel granted U.S. patent for ‘vehicle floor’

In a wide-ranging interview, former Apple general counsel Bruce Sewell has told law students how the iBooks antitrust case went wrong…
Over the past seven years, a New York City-based fraud ring allegedly stole more than $19 million worth of iPhones by posing as…
The G20 has set a deadline for a two-prong tax crackdown on tech giants, which could hit companies like Apple…
LG’s 24-inch 4K display is a great option for prosumers who are looking for a forward-thinking monitor that tightly integrates to their Mac with superior quality…
Apple remains the gold standard for its ability to generate massive profits through premium pricing and insatiable demand…
There’s been plenty of speculation over the past few months on Apple porting MacOS to the ARM platform…
WWDC 2019 marks the end of Apple’s NeXT era and the beginning of the Swift era…
Viewed from the outside, the new Apple Mac Pro is something out of a time warp. Its traditional desktop shape has more in common with the boxy silver Mac Pro…
He paid a steep price, spending 44 days behind bars before the THC and gun charges were dropped, the contempt order got tossed and he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor…
Apple’s iOS 13’s external storage support for iPad exceptionally powerful and full-featured. Not only can you connect SD cards and thumb drives but portable hard drives and solid state drives. Desktop hard drives also connected without issue…
2 Comments
Not too sure about Appel. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Appel_reaction
“When you’re a carpenter making a beautiful chest of drawers, you’re not going to use a piece of plywood on the back, even though it faces the wall and nobody will ever see it. You’ll know it’s there, so you’re going to use a beautiful piece of wood on the back. For you to sleep well at night, the aesthetic, the quality, has to be carried all the way through.” –Steve Jobs
Translation:
When you’re an engineer making a beautiful automobile, you’re not going to slap a bunch of tubes, wires, and pipes on the bottom, even though it faces the ground and nobody will ever see it. You’ll know it’s there, so you’re going to use a beautiful design on the bottom. For you to sleep well at night, the aesthetic, the quality, has to be carried all the way through.