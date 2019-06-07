Apple’s iPadOS: Initial thoughts, observations, and ideas on the future of working on an iPad

Shawn Blanc for The Sweet Setup:

“The time has come to recognize the platform in a special way.”

That was how Craig Federighi introduced iPadOS from the WWDC Keynote on Monday, and it was awesome to hear.

In the same way that using your Apple TV or your Watch are each their own unique and distinct experiences, so too is it a unique and distinct experience to be using the iPad. As the iPad hardware evolves and matures, the software must begin to evolve and mature in lockstep.

I’ve been using an iPad since the first day they shipped. Over the past few years, I have pretty much gone all in, using my iPad as my only device for the vast majority of all my work. And thus, it is both encouraging and exciting to hear that Apple is not going to let the iPhone paradigm limit the development of the iPad.

While it may not have the same type of power that the Mac has, the iPad is most certainly a powerful device. It has its own very specific set of skills that set it apart. Such as its automatic backups to iCloud, Face ID for passwords, LTE connectivity, and the ability to be used as a tablet or a laptop at any time.