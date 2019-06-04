WWDC 2019: Apple did the impossible and annoyed all the right people

Chris Matyszczyk for ZDNet:

Usually, during an Apple show, I get whiny messages from tech types who want to describe, in bloodied detail, all the things that Apple failed to do. Or just to whine that the whole thing was duller than an accountant’s bedspread.

Monday’s WWDC was disturbingly, well, different.

First, there was a vacuum. Then, coos and aahs began to arrive by text…

Tim Cook and his cohorts seemed to have managed what I thought impossible.

They’d annoyed no one other than Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai and their feelingless crews [with Sign In with Apple].

No, the Earth didn’t shatter. It was still uplifting, however, that Apple — for once, of late — had put so much thought into so many things that actually pleased and even surprised its most gnarly critics.

Thinking even a little different still seems occasionally possible.