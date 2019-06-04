Apple’s 2019 Design Awards celebrate best-in-class design for apps and games

Apple yesterday hosted the Apple Design Awards and recognized nine iOS developers for outstanding artistry, technical achievement, user interface and application design. The developers represent companies large and small, located all over the world including Australia, Austria, England, France, Italy, Lithuania and the US. The winning apps represent a wide range of categories spanning photo editing, drawing, medical imaging, sports and games. Each one offers a unique approach to user interface design, sound design, graphics, controls or gameplay and take advantage of breakthrough Apple technologies such as haptics, Metal or Core ML.

“iOS developers keep raising the bar. This year, we are especially proud to see so many apps and games putting health, fitness, creativity and exciting gameplay at the center of their app experience,” said Ron Okamoto, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relation, in a statement. “We congratulate all the Apple Design Award winners on their incredible creativity and ingenuity.”

The winning apps:

is a one-finger action game where players become a new life form taking its first leaps into a strange and hazardous world.

provides mobile, whole body ultrasound imaging with just one probe at a lower cost than traditional radiology.

is a musical puzzle game that lets gamers follow the rhythm.

is a place to sketch ideas, capture thoughts and explore creativity without interruption or distraction.

delivers an immersive musical gaming experience with classic arcade action, blistering speed and intense physicality.

is a cutting edge photo editor that leverages the power of CoreML to allow users to enhance photos like a pro.

is an artful single-player adventure puzzle game about time, memory and friendship.

is the future of basketball training. HomeCourt uses CoreML to track, record and provide deep analysis of basketball shots and workouts using only the iPhone camera.

, gamers use innovative controls to race in some of the world’s most beautiful hypercars.

The nine winning apps follow a tradition of delivering groundbreaking user experiences within emerging and mature categories. Past Apple Design Award winners have transformed the way people experience the world through their Apple devices. Design excellence has helped revolutionize apps such as speech translation (iTranslate Converse), illustration (Procreate), anatomical learning (Complete Anatomy) and interactive entertainment (“Florence” and “Alto’s Odyssey”).

MacDailyNews Take: Congratulations to all of the winners of the 2019 Apple Design Awards!