Watch Apple’s WWDC keynote videos right here: Mac Pro, iOS 13 Dark Mode, and more

Apple has posted the videos shown during their 2019 WWDC keynote presentation, covering the new Mac Pro, iOS 13 Dark Mode, and more. Watch them here:

Introducing the most configurable, expandable Mac ever and the world’s best pro display. Mac Pro has a Xeon processor with up to 28 cores, numerous expansion slots, and the most memory capacity ever in a Mac. It also offers the world’s most powerful graphics card and a new accelerator card that eliminates the need for proxy workflows. Pro Display XDR completes the system with a 32-inch, Retina 6K display delivering extreme dynamic range, a P3 wide color gamut, and remarkable contrast ratio. Coming Fall 2019.

Voice Control gives your voice the power to navigate, dictate, and work your devices in a new way. Coming Fall 2019. (Version with Audio Descriptions here.)

iOS now lives in the dark. A cool new look that’s easy on the eyes and perfect for low-light environments. Coming Fall 2019.

When the world goes to sleep, developers stay up to chase their dreams.

Patrick Starrr and Desi Perkins show off how to totally glam out your Memoji with all of the new makeup, hairstyles, headwear and piercings in iOS 13. Coming Fall 2019.

MacDailyNews Take: Sorry about that last one. 😉

You can also watch Apple’s entire WWDC19 Keynote presentation (2:17:32) via Apple.com here.