CarPlay gets first major overhaul since release with iOS 13

Andrew O’Hara for AppleInsider:

CarPlay is getting its first major overhaul since its original release with iOS 13 including a new dashboard, new calendar app, and much more.

When hooking up your iPhone with iOS 13 to your CarPlay receiver you are met with an entirely new dashboard. It allows you to view multiple things at once such as a map to one side, your music controls to the right, and still room for smart suggestions like your garage door opener as you arrive home or your next calendar appointment.

MacDailyNews Take: Here’s what some of the redesigned apps look like in Apple’s new CarPlay:

Apple CarPlay - Maps app
Apple CarPlay – Maps app
Apple CarPlay - Messages app
Apple CarPlay – Messages app
Apple CarPlay - Phone app
Apple CarPlay – Phone app
Apple CarPlay - Music app
Apple CarPlay – Music app

