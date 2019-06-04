CarPlay gets first major overhaul since release with iOS 13

Six years after Apple announced its barely-upgradeable cylindrical Mac Pro, aptly dubbed the ‘trash can,’ Apple took WWDC 2019 as an opportunity to unveil its most powerful, modular Mac Pro to date…
Apple has posted the videos shown during their 2019 WWDC keynote presentation, covering the new Mac Pro, iOS 13 Dark Mode, and more…
The U.S. government is gearing up to investigate whether Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google misuse their massive market power
You know, we’re not really taking a shot at anybody. We focus on the user. And the user wants the ability to go across numerous properties on the web without being under surveillance…
Over the past year, Apple purged iPhone apps that helped people limit the amount of time they and their children spent on Apple devices, drawing accusations of anticompetitive behavior…
Today, Apple announced a new Mac Pro desktop computer — the first new product in that line since 2013. This is very much not a device for casual consumers…
Apple today previewed iOS 13, introducing a dramatic new look for iPhone with Dark Mode and new ways to browse and edit photos, sign in to apps and websites, and navigate the world with an all-new map. iOS 13 is faster and more responsive with optimizations across the system that improve app launch, reduce app download sizes and make Face ID even faster…
Apple today previewed iPadOS, the powerful operating system with a new name to recognize the distinctive experience of iPad. iPadOS builds on the same foundation as iOS, adding powerful new capabilities and intuitive feature…
Apple Watch has become an indispensable part of our customers’ everyday lives, from helping users stay connected to the people and information they care about, to inspiring them to live a better and more active day…
Apple today previewed tvOS 13, the operating system that makes Apple TV 4K the easiest and most personalized entertainment device for enjoying TV shows, movies, music, photos, games and apps on the biggest screen in the home…
