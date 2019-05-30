“Apple, Google, Microsoft and WhatsApp have co-signed an open letter urging the UK government to abandon what’s being called a ‘ghost protocol’ to allow intelligence services to read encrypted messages,” William Gallagher writes for AppleInsider.

“GCHQ (Government Communications Headquarters) had proposed that services should automatically and secretly copy all messages from every user to law enforcement,” Gallagher writes. “GCHQ’s Ian Levy and Crispin Robinson proposed this system in a paper in November 2018 that laid out principles for how ‘service providers’ could implement it. ‘It’s relatively easy for a service provider to silently add a law enforcement participant to a group chat or call,’ they wrote. ‘You end up with everything still being end-to-end encrypted, but there’s an extra ‘end’ on this particular communication.'”

“The open letter, originally sent to GCHQ on May 22, describes this approach as adding a ‘ghost’ to every message and decries what it calls this ‘ghost protocol,’ saying it would introduce ‘significant additional security threats,'” Gallagher writes. “‘The GCHQ’s ghost proposal creates serious threats to digital security,'” says the letter’s writers. ‘Users would no longer be able to trust that they know who is on the other end of their communications, thereby posing threats to fundamental human rights, including privacy and free expression.'”

blockquote>MacDailyNews Take: UFB. The idiots making these proposals aren’t just stupid, they’re nuts, and must be strongly and consistently opposed.

Coalition Letter to GCHQ on… by on Scribd

