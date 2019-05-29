“Following Apple’s shift to California-themed names for its Mac operating systems with OS X Mavericks back in 2013, Apple appeared to take steps to protect a number of other California-related names by filing for trademarks under a series of shell companies intended to mask the true identity of the applicant,” Eric Slivka writes for MacRumors.

“All told, we identified 19 trademarks that were applied for under six different companies that all appeared to be Apple shell companies,” Slivka writes. “Several of these names, including Yosemite, Sierra, and Mojave, have been used by Apple, while others have yet to be put to use.”

Slivka writes, “In fact, of the original 19 names that were included in the trademark applications, all but four of them have been either used by Apple or abandoned, with the remaining live applications being Mammoth, Monterey, Rincon, and Skyline.”

Read more in the full article here.