“Samsung is in talks with Apple about supplying OLED displays for a 16-inch MacBook Pro and future iPad Pro models, according to Korean site The Elec, which does not have a proven track record in terms of Apple rumors,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“Little else is known about the rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro or new iPad Pro models at this time,” Rossignol reports. “Apple surprised us earlier this week with new 2019 MacBook Pro models, but the only changes are faster processors and a ‘new material’ added to the keyboard for improved reliability — hopefully, at least.”

Rossignol reports, “Given this week’s MacBook Pro refresh, it is reasonable to assume that Apple will not release the rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro until at least the fall.”

