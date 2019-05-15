“AMD touts the Radeon VII GPU for Gaming and for ‘Content Creation Workloads,'” Rob Morgan writes for Bare Feats. “How does it compare to other Mac compatible, high-end GPUs?”

The systems benchmarked:

• 2010 Mac Pro 12-core with Radeon VII GPU in x16 slot one

• 2017 iMac Pro 8-core with Radeon VII GPU in eGPU*

• 2019 iMac i9 with Radeon VII GPU in eGPU*

• 2017 iMac Pro 8-core with built-in Radeon Pro Vega 64 GPU

• 2010 Mac Pro 12-core with Radeon RX Vega 56 in x16 slot one

• 2019 iMac i9 with Radeon RX Vega 56 in eGPU*

• 2019 iMac i9 with optional Radeon Pro Vega 48

*OWC Mercury Helios FX 650

“As of this writing, the AMD Radeon VII is the fastest GPU that the Apple Macs can use for both gaming and pro app GPU intensive tasks like DaVinci Resolve noise reduction,” Morgan writes. “Though the future is Metal, as you can see with LuxMark and Blender, the Radeon VII handles OpenCL tasks very well.”

