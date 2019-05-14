“Hackers have been breaking into iPhones allegedly using a powerful spy tool sold to governments and taking advantage of a previously unknown vulnerability in the popular messaging app WhatsApp,” Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai writes for Motherboard. “The hacking tool, as well as the WhatsApp exploit, were made by the infamous Israeli hacking and surveillance tool vendor NSO Group, according to The Financial Times, which first reported the story on Monday. WhatsApp found out about the flaw — and eventually patched it — after a victim got in touch with the digital security research group Citizen Lab, which in turn warned the Facebook-owned company.”

“Some iOS security experts say this is yet another incident that shows iOS is so locked down it’s hard—if not impossible—to figure out if your own iPhone has been hacked,” Franceschi-Bicchierai writes. “As of today, there is no specific tool that an iPhone user can download to analyze their phone and figure out if it has been compromised. In 2016, Apple took down an app made by Esser that was specifically designed to detect malicious jailbreaks. Moreover, iOS is so locked down that without hacking or jailbreaking it first, even a talented security researcher can do very little analysis on it.”

“For the vast majority of people the iPhone is still a very secure device. But all software, be it a secure messaging app like WhatsApp, or an operating system like iOS, have vulnerabilities,” Franceschi-Bicchierai writes. “And when those vulnerabilities are exploited on an iPhone, there’s often no way of knowing.”

Read more in the full article here.