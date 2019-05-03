“Berkshire Hathaway is sticking with its sizable Apple stake, Warren Buffett said,” Yun Li reports for CNBC. “‘We haven’t changed our [Apple] holdings,’ Buffett told CNBC’s Becky Quick on Thursday, on the eve of the kickoff of Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meeting in Omaha this weekend.”

“Apple shares are up more than 32% this year, including a boost from the iPhone maker’s better-than-expected first-quarter earnings report this week,” Li reports. “‘I was pleased with what they reported,’ Buffett said, while noting he never makes investment decisions based on a single quarterly report. ‘What they talked about and reported is consistent with the reason we own $50 billion-plus of Apple.'”

Li reports, “Berkshire owned more than $40 billion worth of the tech giant as of end of last year, according to its 2018 annual letter.”



