“Apple shares are up more than 32% this year, including a boost from the iPhone maker’s better-than-expected first-quarter earnings report this week,” Li reports. “‘I was pleased with what they reported,’ Buffett said, while noting he never makes investment decisions based on a single quarterly report. ‘What they talked about and reported is consistent with the reason we own $50 billion-plus of Apple.'”
Li reports, “Berkshire owned more than $40 billion worth of the tech giant as of end of last year, according to its 2018 annual letter.”
MacDailyNews Take: So much for Warren (or anyone else with a brain) “losing” money on AAPL.
