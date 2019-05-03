“For now Adobe is just testing removing the 20GB option on its plans and pricing page and has started presenting only the 1TB Photography package, which costs $20 per month,” Tung reports. “The trimmed lineup was spotted by PetaPixel, which was told by Adobe that the $10 plan is no longer being offered for many customers.”
“‘From time to time, we run tests on Adobe.com which cover a range of items, including plan options that may or may not be presented to all visitors to Adobe.com. We are currently running a number of tests on Adobe.com,’ Adobe said in a statement to PetaPixel,” Tung reports. “Adobe’s statement doesn’t give any clear indication as to whether it will phase out the cheapest tier permanently. ”
MacDailyNews Take: Again, Pixelmator Pro is just a one-time purchase for US$39.99. We recommend it very highly!
