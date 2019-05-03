“Adobe could be looking to kill off its $10-a-month Photography plan, currently the cheapest Creative Cloud subscription, which gives users access to Photoshop and Lightroom with 20GB of cloud storage,” Liam Tung reports for ZDNet.

“For now Adobe is just testing removing the 20GB option on its plans and pricing page and has started presenting only the 1TB Photography package, which costs $20 per month,” Tung reports. “The trimmed lineup was spotted by PetaPixel, which was told by Adobe that the $10 plan is no longer being offered for many customers.”

“‘From time to time, we run tests on Adobe.com which cover a range of items, including plan options that may or may not be presented to all visitors to Adobe.com. We are currently running a number of tests on Adobe.com,’ Adobe said in a statement to PetaPixel,” Tung reports. “Adobe’s statement doesn’t give any clear indication as to whether it will phase out the cheapest tier permanently. ”

