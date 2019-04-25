Key takeaways from the report include:
• Overall threats against businesses have increased more than 200 percent year over year, while consumer detections declined by nearly 40 percent from the previous quarter.
• Detections of Emotet against businesses have risen by more than 200 percent from Q4 2018.
• Ransomware is back and targeting organizations with an increase of 195 percent in detections quarter over quarter.
• Mac and mobile malware increased quarter over quarter by more than 60 percent, with adware in particular seeing a sharp increase.
• A new section on privacy highlights user concerns about the safety of their personal information, and demonstrates how businesses are failing at protecting their customers’—and their own—data
Full report here.
“Though the volume of Mac-specific malware grew 62% from Q4 2018 into Q1 2019, adware’s 201% growth was the biggest contributor to the overall increase in threats on macOS,” Malcolm Owen reports for AppleInsider. “The highest-ranked Mac malware was PCVARK, shifting the former top three of MacKeeper, MacBooster, and MplayerX down to second, third, and seventh place on the list, respectively. One adware family named NewTab jumped in usage, rising from 60th place to fourth overall.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Think before you click (or tap) and do not install suspect software. As always, never install MacKeeper. Let’s be careful out there!
