“Apple is working on bringing the Mac and iOS closer together with the introduction of macOS 10.15 and iOS 13. Siri Shortcuts, Screen Time, and more are expected to be unveiled for Mac during its Worldwide Developers conference in June.,” Guilherme Rambo writes for 9to5Mac.

“According to people familiar with the development of macOS 10.15 – which has been in the works for at least two years – the new version will include support for Siri Shortcuts, a feature introduced in iOS 12 which allows users to create custom voice shortcuts for actions that can be done in apps,” Rambo writes. “It’s also likely that the Shortcuts app – a result from the acquisition of Workflow – will be available on macOS.”

“Another major feature from iOS 12 that’s coming to the Mac with macOS 10.15 is Screen Time,” Rambo writes. “Screen Time on the Mac will work just like it does on iOS. There will be a new panel in System Preferences to configure the feature. When the time limit for an app has been exceeded, an overlay will be shown, allowing the user to either close the app or unlock the app with a passcode.”

MacDailyNews Take: We don’t even want to see our Macs’ Screen Time figures.