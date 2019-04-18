“Apple was Berkshire Hathaway’s biggest holding at the end of the fourth quarter,” Mark O’Hara writes for Market Realist. “Markets were surprised when Berkshire’s 13F revealed that the company sold some Apple shares in the quarter. However, Buffett later clarified that the shares were sold by a different investment manager at Berkshire.”

“In the fourth quarter, a broader market sell-off — coupled with China’s slowdown concerns — took a toll on Apple. The stock tumbled more than 30% in the quarter. The company’s market capitalization also fell below $700 billion for the first time since 2017,” O’Hara writes. “In an interview with CBNC, Buffett said Berkshire Hathaway’s average buying price for Apple ‘is about $141 or something like that.’ In response to a question about whether he would buy Apple ‘at $160 or something,’ Buffett replied in the negative. However, he did say, ‘I’m always interested in lower levels in a number of stocks we own.'”

O’Hara writes, “Apple is trading above $200 now, and the company’s market capitalization is approaching the $1 trillion mark.”

