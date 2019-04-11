“You’re trying to download and install the latest iOS release, or take some photos, or download that cool app your friend told you about, and your iPhone says the storage is full,” Jason Cross writes for Macworld.

“You’ve already deleted every app you don’t think you need, and there’s still not enough space,” Cross writes. “So you look at your iPhone storage in Settings page and, sure enough, your iPhone’s storage is full.”

“Worst of all, a huge chunk of it is just categorized as Other,” Cross writes. “What’s that supposed to mean? How do you get rid of it?”

MacDailyNews Take: It’s usually Safari caches that take up a big chunk of “Other.” Try clearing browsing history and see if “Other” decreases. Other tips in the full article.