“The iPhone is very well built, it’s extremely fast, and it still sets the tone for the industry, being the de facto benchmark for every new device that launches. It’s the phone many people want to buy, including youngsters and seasoned smartphone users,” Chris Smith writes for BGR. “Take a look at what’s available on the other side of the road — phones like the Huawei P30 Pro, Galaxy S10, Pixel 3, and OnePlus 6T — and you’ll find many compelling reasons to want to switch sides.”

“After so many years on iPhone, I too am experiencing some iPhone fatigue. It’s not because the iPhone that I currently use — an iPhone X that still looks great and works flawlessly — is itself experiencing fatigue or performance issues. But because it suddenly seems ‘boring’ — and that’s absolutely the wrong word to describe such a phone — compared to its rivals,” Smith writes. “And yet, whenever I entertain the idea of switching to a different handset, the rational part of my brain takes over, reminding me why I just can’t do it.”



The three simple reasons why I won’t switch to Android anytime soon:

iMessage Face ID, user privacy, and security iOS + macOS + watchOS = Continuity

MacDailyNews Take: It’s not just a collection of hardware bullet points, although Apple does very well on that front, too – it’s the full experience. And, the more you add to it – Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple Music, iCloud storage, HomePod, AirPods, etc. – the better it gets! Android settlers cannot even come anywhere near to the experience that’s delivered by the Apple ecosystem. The best that those who settle for Android phones can manage to cobble together is downright pitiful in comparison to what any Apple iPhone user has by default.