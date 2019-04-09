“I have had a range of conversations with colleagues in the tech industry, and it has been interesting to hear the same observation brought up,” Ben Bajarin writes for Tech.pinions. “There seems to be a broad sense the narrative around Apple is particularly negative at the moment.”

“When people ask me what kind of a company Apple is I explain they aren’t really a tech company, nor are they hardware or a software company. At its core, Apple is a customer experience company. Apple’s focus is the customer and providing the best experience possible no matter the category of product,” Bajarin writes. ” But, for me, there are still questions about Apple’s execution on being a customer experience focused company when it comes to services.”

“The risk, in my opinion, of Apple’s evolving emphasis as a company on services, is the potential to not live up to the bar the company has when it comes to hardware, and software,” Bajarin writes. “In Apple’s case, and around their hardware, in particular, customers can easily justify the cost in their case and feel it is ‘worth it.’ The big question I have is whether or not Apple can convince customers their services are ‘worth it’ in light of a much more competitive services environment Apple will face than the competition they face in hardware.”

MacDailyNews Take: Bajarin makes a great point that Apple’s services currently run entirely on someone else’s cloud platform and that a more vertical approach to the cloud (building and owning their own cloud infrastructure) might help Apple’s services become more consistent. • I’ve always wanted to own and control the primary technology in everything we do. — Steve Jobs, October 12, 2004 • In order to build the best products, you have to own the primary technologies. Steve felt that if Apple could do that — make great products and great tools for people — they in turn would do great things. He felt strongly that this would be his contribution to the world at large. We still very much believe that. That’s still the core of this company. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, March 18, 2015