“Apple’s T2 chip in the Mac mini, MacBook Pro, [MacBook Air], and iMac Pro can greatly speed video encoding, but by how much?” Mike Wuerthele and Malcolm Owen report for AppleInsider. “Now that Apple has two machines with the same CPU, one with the T2, and one without, there’s a good way to tell.”

“With the release of the 2019 iMac 4K that uses the same processor as the low-end 2018 Mac mini, there’s finally an opportunity to test the processors both with and without the T2, using the exact same software encoder settings,” Wuerthele and Owen report. “For this test, we’re going to use Handbrake, an AppleInsider 4K video master, Apple and Intel encoding software, and a pile of hardware.”

Wuerthele and Owen report, “These video encode numbers may be the most compelling reason for video-centric folk to upgrade to a T2 machine that we’ve seen yet.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s T2 obviously offers more than just security. Currently, these Macs have the Apple T2 Security Chip:

• iMac Pro

• Mac mini models introduced in 2018

• MacBook Air models introduced in 2018

• MacBook Pro models introduced in 2018 You can also use System Information to learn whether your Mac has this chip:

1. Press and hold the Option key while choosing Apple () menu > System Information.

2. In the sidebar, select either Controller or iBridge, depending on the version of macOS in use.

3. If you see “Apple T2 chip” on the right, your Mac has the Apple T2 Security Chip.