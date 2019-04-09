“iOS 12.3 brings the new TV app that Apple first introduced at its March 25 event,” Clover writes. “The TV app is an updated version of the original TV app, offering up TV shows, movies, sports, news, and more all in one easy-to-access spot.”
“There’s also a new feature called Channels. Channels are subscription services that you can sign up for and watch in the TV app without having to open up another app,” Clover writes. “Some of the new Channels include CBS All Access, Starz, Showtime, HBO, Nickelodeon, Mubi, The History Channel Vault, and Comedy Central Now.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s snappy, too!