“The AirPower wireless charger story was an interesting one for sure. First teased at the iPhone X launch back in September 2017, a year later, after it failed to make an appearance at the iPhone XS launch, Apple tried to wipe all traces of the product off its website,” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes writes for ZDNet. “And then, some six months later, the company sheepishly announced that it was pulling the plug on the project, claiming the product did ‘not achieve our high standards.'”

“You have to go a ways back to find another example where Apple announced something that it later pulled the plug on. To 1996 in fact, and the Copeland operating system. But those were different times, and Apple is a company that now trades heavily on trust. And announcing a product, and then trying to make people forget that it had announced a product before finally coming clean and saying it’s dead, is a very odd move for Apple,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “And one that can erode trust.”

“And this isn’t the first time that Apple has done things that have eroded trust in the past few years,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “The whole iPhone battery throttling debacle is another example of a situation that Apple handled badly.”

MacDailyNews Take: The next time Apple promises something is "coming next year" (hopefully, AirPower will have put an end that misguided practice), most people who remember waiting a year and a half for AirPower to end up with vaporware are going to question whether Apple will really deliver. Trust is difficult to earn, but it can be very easily squandered. Obviously, Apple should never announce something if they're not damn sure that they can ship it on time and in sufficient quantity to at least met some significant portion of demand.