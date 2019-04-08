“It’s not yet clear if there are new features in macOS Mojave 10.14.5,” Clover reports, “but it likely includes bug fixes and performance improvements to address issues that weren’t able to be fixed in the macOS Mojave 10.14.4 update.”
Clover reports, “The prior update, macOS Mojave 10.14.4, brought the Apple News+ subscription service, expanded Apple News to Canada, and introduced a new automatic Safari Dark Mode feature for websites.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Barring any show-stopping issues, macOS Mojave 10.14.5 may very well be the last version of Mojave we receive before WWDC 2019 in June. We’d then expect at least one more update to Mojave in the summer, bringing us to Mojave 10.14.6, before macOS 10.15 arrives in the fall.