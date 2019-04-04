“System integrity protection (SIP) is a feature in macOS that prevents certain critical locations on your disk from being modified. it doesn’t matter if you have admin rights or not,” Fatima Wahab writes for AddictiveTips. “If you’re trying to access or change files in one of the restricted locations either via Finder or via Terminal commands, it will not work.”

“This is both a good thing, and a bad thing. It’s good if you’re running an app with the highest possible privileges and the app turns out to be malicious,” Wahab writes. “It’s a bad thing because at times, you need to modify the restricted folders and you’re unable to. If you’re running a command in Terminal and it keeps failing because of SIP, you can disable it.”

“SIP is an important feature and it’s there for your safety,” Wahab writes. “It is understandable that you might need to disable it for a short period of time however, you should enable it again as soon as you can. It is not a good idea to permanently disable system integrity protection.”

