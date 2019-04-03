“After 9to5Mac exclusively revealed the look and design of Apple’s upcoming Powerbeats Pro fully wireless earphones last week, the new AirPods-like product has been spotted in a huge ad in Hollywood ahead of the official announcement,” Michael Potuck reports for 9to5Mac.

“As spotted by 9to5Mac reader, Jonathan Ducrest, Apple has put up a large vertical ad for the Powerbeats Pro fully wireless earphones in LA at the intersection of Sunset and Vine,” Potuck reports. “The ad shows a picture of the earbuds with the text ‘Totally Wireless’ beneath the Powerbeats Pro name.”

Potuck reports, “Last week, 9to5Mac’s Gui Rambo uncovered images of the AirPods-like product including what the charging case will look like.”



Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: We have been running pretty much daily with AirPods since release and they’ve never fallen out while running.