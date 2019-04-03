“Apple plans to release a pair of high-end over-ear headphones in 2019, to compete with the likes of Bose and Sennheiser,” Dave Smith writes for Business Insider.

“Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was the first to report on Apple’s over-ear headphones back in February 2018,” Smith writes. “In his research note (published via MacRumors), Kuo said Apple’s high-end headphones will be ‘as convenient as AirPods with better sound quality.’ A Bloomberg report from last June said Apple’s over-ear headphones would be separate from the Beats line, and that the company initially planned to release the headphones by the end of 2018, but moved the launch date to early 2019 due to ‘development challenges.'”

“It will be interesting to see if Apple can deliver on the fundamentals, but also go above and beyond to provide a truly different experience,” Smith writes. “Perhaps Apple will borrow a page from the defunct audio company Doppler Labs and let you choose which types of noises you want cancelled, like traffic or trains, while enhancing other types of sounds, like human voices.”

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “TJ” for the heads up.]